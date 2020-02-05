Call for Nominations for Puerto Rico IT Innovation Awards Announced

Puerto Rico IT Cluster board members G. Antonio Sosa-Pascual, David Linares and Juan Carlos Chipi (Courtesy)

SAN JUAN — The Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) has announced the nomination period ahead of the Puerto Rico IT Innovation Awards.

These are the only awards that reward the work of individuals and companies within the information technology (IT) industry on the island.

“As a board, we decided to continue this effort for the third consecutive year, since it has been very positive for the industry, and in such a short time, it already has great prestige, not only locally but also internationally,” said G. Antonio Sosa-Pascual, who along with engineer Juan Carlos Chipi, co-chairs the PRITC board.

IT is one of the fastest-growing industries, providing great economic development on the island. Therefore, to continue raising awareness about the importance of the industry in all its dimensions, Chipi said the main goal of the board with these awards is “that they continue to be carried out under the highest standards of quality and transparency, as has been done to this day. In addition, more companies and individuals are encouraged to participate so that our industry remains productive and competitive.”

The PR IT Innovation Awards are divided into five categories that recognize outstanding individuals, products, projects and organizations. The categories are Intellectual Property Award, IT Project of the Year, Technological Exporter of the Year, Technological Startup of the Year and the Social Impact Award.

Board member David Linares, who is in charge of the awards this year, announced that the PRITC will be accepting nominations for the five categories from Feb. 17 to March 31. The selected winners will be awarded during the 2020 CIO & IT Leadership Conference, the main platform of the IT Industry on the island, which has been held for the past six years.

The organizers said the strategic objectives of these awards are: to raise awareness about the importance of the IT industry in Puerto Rico; prominently recognize individuals, products, projects and organizations for their relevance in the industry, and turn the industry into a leader in technological innovation, business impact, industry contribution, international projection and social benefit; as well as increase its competitiveness in the region.

“As spokespeople for the industry, we call on any individual and/or company that wishes to participate, to do so. Now is the time for industry participants to openly celebrate IT excellence in Puerto Rico, thus contributing to the continued rise of the island as an industry powerhouse,” Linares reiterated.

Regarding the evaluation processes, Linares said it will continue to be carried out as in the past years, “under total quality and transparency” and will count on a panel of independent judges selected by the members of the board, to maintain the integrity of the awards.

For more details, visit www.pritc.org.