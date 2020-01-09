CAP Management & Leadership Conference Being Held in San Juan

The 2020 Management & Leadership Training Conference (MLTC), taking place Jan. 8–10 at the Sheraton Hotel in the Puerto Rico Convention Center District, is bringing together hundreds of professionals to participate in “Community Action: A Bridge to Opportunity.”

The event is part of the Community Action Partnership (CAP), to which the Puerto Rico Community Socio-Economic Institute (Insec) is affiliated.

The MLTC is offered to staff leaders working at community action agencies. The 2020 MLTC features intensive training, structured roundtable discussions and networking opportunities.

Among the main topics being addressed are disaster relief and preparedness, economic development, health, racial equity and partnerships, to name a few.

In a recent interview with Caribbean Business, Insec Executive Director Dr. Jacquelina Rodríguez said the conference is held annually to offer management and leadership skills to participants.

“Every year, we meet and receive training and exchange success stories,” Rodríguez said. “We also receive continuing education in results-oriented…and accountability-case management.”

Insec provides integrated services to low-income communities living under the poverty levels established by the federal government. Insec promotes overcoming poverty through the provision of integrated services with technical and educational tools that promote economic and social self-sufficiency for individuals, families and low-income communities in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, CAP is a national, 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization that provides technical assistance, training and other resources to Community Action Agencies, nonprofits and public groups funded by the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), a federal program that allocates funding to states and territories to connect citizens [and residents] with greater opportunities.

“We will be able to highlight what Insec [provides] and to offer workshops,” Rodríguez said. “I chose to offer one [workshop] on economic development for micro-businesses. has helped our program succeed We will have the opportunity to discuss economic-development initiatives and how the educational component has helped our program succeed in Puerto Rico.”

She said Insec’s main objective is to “promote self-management among the residents of the communities it serves, strengthening citizen participation and encouraging the development of support networks among various community groups.”

As a result of this social development, leaders, volunteers and residents are involved in the identification, design and implementation of solutions to the problems that affect their communities. Among the programs Insec offers to low-income citizens who qualify are an employment training program that offers work experience and training workshops as a tool to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Rodríguez said another Insec initiative is an economic-development program that fosters a culture of economic self-sufficiency and productivity by proposing self-employment as an alternative to unemployment and economic dependence. Meanwhile, the emergency services program provides financial assistance to meet the immediate needs of people and families who are living through crisis situations, with the purpose of promoting family stability and to reduce damages caused by unforeseen situations.

The economic-development/micro-enterprises program aims to foster a culture of micro-enterprise development to generate economic activity and local productivity, Rodríguez added.

“To achieve this socioeconomic change, the organization stimulates development through feasible productive activities, with the potential for expansion and growth, providing a [three-year] grant team for up to $5,000,” she noted.

Insec is a local nonprofit that was incorporated in 1985 and is a CSBG-fund recipient. Since 1985, Insec has been working with Puerto Rico communities with limited economic resources. Through a comprehensive system of services, Insec has enhanced opportunities that helped change the lives of individuals, families and entire communities.

Other services offered by Insec include business-plan consulting, advice on buying or selling a business, workforce incentives and nonprofit development.