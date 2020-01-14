EVERTEC Commits $50,000 to Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief

SAN JUAN – Payment processing and business solutions provider EVERTEC Inc. will donate $50,000 for earthquake relief in Puerto Rico. This grant will be made to Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief Fund, which will be used to activate a series of rapid-response initiatives to address both the short-term needs of the impacted areas, as well as long-term initiatives that can help support economic development.

The relief aid will first consist of basic emergency supplies for evacuees, mental health support, medical aid and more as needs are assessed.

Longer-term, the funds will be utilized to create sustainable and resilient economic growth through the Small Business Cash Grant Program (SBCG), an initiative focused on the recovery of small businesses, allowing them to remain open.

“This small business sector is crucial to the long-term economic recovery of the region,” reads a press release issued by the company, which owns the ATH personal identification number network.



To contribute to the Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief Fund, donate thru ATH Movil/FoundationPR or visit www.foundationforpuertorico.org/donate.