Frontier Airlines Expands Service in San Juan

Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (CyberNews)



Announces routes from San Juan to Baltimore, Boston, Chicago and the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday 25 nonstop routes, including its return to Central America with flights to Guatemala City and San Salvador and service to two new destinations in the Dominican Republic: Santiago and Santo Domingo. It is offering fares as low as $39, which are available at FlyFrontier.com.

Among the new routes are four from Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) to Baltimore, Boston, Chicago and its first service from SJU to Santo Domingo. The carrier is offering rates starting at $59.

“We are excited to expand our presence in San Juan with four new routes, highlighting our commitment to provide economic air access to Puerto Rico,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier. “We are delighted with the response to our convenient service and hope to continue strengthening our relationship with the community.”

New Routes to San Juan Airport (SJU):

The service is seasonal and the frequency and times announced Wednesday are subject to change.

Carla Campos, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., said: “The Government of Puerto Rico appreciates Frontier’s continued commitment to our destination since it first began serving two cities to and from San Juan in June 2017. Two and a half years later, Frontier has become one of the airlines with the largest number of destinations from Puerto Rico. With the addition of Boston, Baltimore, Chicago and Santo Domingo, San Juan will receive 89,540 additional [passenger] seats during the summer of 2020, representing an economic impact resulting from visitor spending of over $28 million.”

Besides Frontier’s focus on low fares, customers can purchase options “a la carte” or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS, which includes “refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.”

Nelman Nevárez, director of operations at Aerostar Airport Holdings, the Muñoz Marín Airport’s operator, added in the release that Frontier is “very pleased with the dramatic growth Frontier has experienced through a 35% increase in flights to new destinations and more frequently from San Juan. We know that this translates into better services and experience for our visitors, one of our main priorities. For this reason, we are investing substantially in the development of capital projects to improve and strengthen the facilities and infrastructure of the airport.”

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 22, 2019 for nonstop travel. The following blackout dates apply: March 13-15, 20-22, 27-29, April 3-5, 10-13, May 21-26, June 25 – July 7, 2020. Fares are one-way and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Final travel date is June 10, 2020 for the following new markets: AUS, BOS, BWI, CUN, DEN, DFW, EWR, LAS, MIA, ONT, ORD, RDU, SDQ, SJU TPA and TTN.

Final travel date is Aug. 9, 2020 for the following new markets: GUA, ISP, ORD (ORD-SJU), SAL and STI.

“Fare(s) shown includes all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable,” according to Frontier’s release, which adds that other restrictions may apply.

“Tickets purchased at FlyFrontier.com must be paid for at the time the reservation is made, you may request a full refund up to 24 hours after the time of purchase, if the purchase is made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to your flight’s departure. After the 24 hour period, to cancel a non-refundable ticket, a fee of up to $119 per passenger will be charged. The value of the cancelled ticket may be applied toward the purchase of a future ticket for 90 days after cancellation,” the release says.

Denver-based Frontier flies to more than 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on 400 daily flights.