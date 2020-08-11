Grand jury indictment in Keleher case adds unnamed defendant

Julia Keleher (CB file)

For alleged involvement in corruption case against former heads of Puerto Rico Education Dept., health insurance agency

SAN JUAN — A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has returned a superseding indictment adding an unnamed seventh defendant in the public corruption case against the former head of the island’s Department of Education, Julia Keleher, and the former chief of the Health Insurance Administration (ASES by its Spanish acronym), Ángela Ávila, alongside four other co-defendants, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

“The United States respectfully requests that the Court file a redacted version of the returned superseding indictment to omit all references to Defendant 7’s identity until Defendant 7 is arrested,” reads the motion filed by federal prosecutor Alexander Alum and addressed to Judge Pedro Delgado.

The superseding indictment replaces the original one, filed in 2019, which accuses Keleher of participating in two corruption schemes in which she allegedly steered $13 million in federal funding to award contracts to insider companies, mainly accounting firm BDO Puerto Rico, and receiving kickbacks in exchange. Meanwhile, Ávila has been accused of participating in a similar scheme to the tune of $2.5 million.

The new indictment has sparked a wild round of speculation on social media as to who the defendant could be. Many observers predicted that an arrest would take place as early as Tuesday morning, but as of this writing, no arrest has taken place.

The other co-defendants in the case include BDO contractor Alberto Velázquez Piñol, BDO managing partner Fernando Scherrer, Glenda Ponce, Keleher’s former special assistant at the Department of Education, and her sister Mayra Ponce, owner of Colón & Ponce, another firm that allegedly benefitted from the illegal scheme. Velázquez Piñol has been singled out as a common thread in the schemes.

The arrest of Keleher, at the time one of the most important members in the cabinet of then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, was one of the factors that later led to Rosselló’s resignation in the summer of 2019. Last January, Keleher was once again indicted for allegedly giving public-school land to a developer in exchange for a deal in a San Juan condominium.

Although Keleher has maintained her innocence, her trial has been scheduled for 2021 and, if found guilty, could face up to 20 years in prison.