Hotels in Puerto Rico Make Special Offers for Tourists

SAN JUAN — Seventeen Puerto Rico hotels have joined an initiative to encourage travel to the island. The packages feature different offers, some including a free night, on-property credits or special discounts.

Discover Puerto Rico—the destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for the island’s global marketing, sales and promotion— and the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA) worked with hotels around the island to develop the packages.

“We saw a great opportunity to work this together and make a statement to the hotels to save the high season of 2020 after the cancellations received due to the earthquakes that started in early January. This a direct call to action that we are open for tourism and that we are waiting for them to show everything that Puerto Rico has to offer,” Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, explained in a press release Thursday.

After reserving three nights, guests can get a fourth night free in the following hotels: Rincón Beach Resort, AC Hotel San Juan, La Concha Renaissance Resort, Sheraton Old San Juan, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, Courtyard San Juan Miramar and El Conquistador Resort.

Other hotels are providing a credit of up to $500 or a discount, to spend in their facilities, reserve a car, a variety of tours, among others. This group of hotels includes San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino, Caribe Hilton, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and Casino, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan, Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort, InterContinental San Juan and Verdanza Hotel.

The tourism initiative was also joined by others such as East Island Excursions, Casa BACARDÍ and Castillo Tours DMC, which are offering discounts on certain tours.

For more information, visit www.discoverpuertorico.com/deals.