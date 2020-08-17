Hurricane Center: Wave headed for Leeward Islands likely to become tropical depression

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center in Florida issued the following bulletin:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 PM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A tropical wave near the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is expected to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, which is likely to limit significant development. After that time, however, the system is forecast to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday morning.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Satellite images indicate that a broad area of low pressure located about 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has become better organized since yesterday, with increasing banding features near the center. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within a couple days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.