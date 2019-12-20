Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico Opens Following Multi-Million-Dollar Transformation

SAN JUAN – Located in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, the new Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico has opened its 72 oceanfront acres of tropical gardens. The 579-room property completed a multi-million transformation in August encompassing a full resort redesign.

Formerly known as the Gran Meliá Hotel, and relaunched as The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt affiliate, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico was acquired in 2019 by Monarch Alternative Capital in partnership with Royal Palm Companies and an affiliate of Aimbridge Hospitality LLC.

The resort then underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation, creating 300 direct employees with 525 direct jobs upon the opening of the hotel. Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is the first entity of RPC Holding’s development plans for the 946-acre peninsula, set to be renamed as Grand Reserve.

“Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico was designed to deliver high-touch service for a seamless, stress-free experience,” said Dave Johnson, chairman and CEO at Aimbridge Hospitality.

“Tourism development is a key driver of economic growth and a priority for the Government of Puerto Rico. The Island offers highly competitive incentive packages and benefits, which makes us an ideal destination for investors, developers, and hotel management leaders such as Aimbridge Hospitality. We’re looking forward to all that is to come for the future of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

The Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve is the closest full-service luxury resort from the island’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. It joins four select-service Hyatt hotels open in Puerto Rico: Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Manati, Hyatt Place San Juan Bayamón and Hyatt Place San Juan City Center.

The resort features four restaurants on-site, as well as four swimming pools including the largest lagoon-style pool in Puerto Rico and a swim-up bar, in addition to a club lounge.

Other amenities include a 12,000-square-foot Rainforest Spa, which is undergoing a $2 million renovation and set to open soon; fitness center; two tennis courts; and a basketball court. It also has one of two world-class Tom Kite-designed championship golf courses—home of the PGA Puerto Rico Open—for a total 36 holes of championship golf.

The property also 41,208 square feet of meetings and event space and state-of-the-art meeting facilities.

To celebrate the opening, a special rate offers a third night free valid through April 30. For information and reservations, visit HyattRegencyGrandReservePuertoRico.com.