Market roundup for Aug. 20

SAN JUAN — The U.S. stock market closed higher Thursday. Driving the day’s rally was the rise in a varied array of technology stocks.

Among the top three were:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): closed at $475.51, up $11.68, or 2.52%.

Amazon (AMZN): closed at $3,302.33, up $41.85, or 1.28%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): closed at $1,581.56, up $34.03, or 2.2%

It is worth mentioning that Apple closed the session with a $2.029 trillion a market value for the first time.

These increases were able to offset the Labor Department reporting that initial claims for unemployment insurance rose to 1.106 million, from 963,000 last week, or a 13.9% increase.

Finally, another promising development in the COVID-19 fight, Johnson & Johnson, announced it would develop and deliver 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine for the United States. The company stated that the new vaccine would be provided at no cost to Americans.

On to markets: