Marriott Opens Caribbean’s First Aloft Hotel in San Juan

SAN JUAN — Aloft Hotels, Marriott International’s brand for properties with an emphasis on a lively environment, on Wednesday inaugurated Aloft San Juan, the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean.

“By mixing art, technology, and music, Aloft San Juan introduces a new social scene with a fresh approach that differentiates itself from the traditional hotel offering,” a release reads.

Aloft San Juan is part of the expansion of PRISA Group with Caribe Hospitality and managed by Marriott International. With 177 rooms, the property, located in the island capital’s Convention Center District, features a loft-inspired design and is near the Isla Grande Airport, Miramar, Condado and Old San Juan.

“We are changing Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape as the only hotel located within San Juan’s premiere entertainment destination, El Distrito…,” said Toni Stoeckl, Aloft Hotels’ global brand leader and vice president of Distinctive Select Brands for Marriott. “With 135 hotels in the pipeline, we are proud of the global growth and demand of our design-driven Aloft brand.”

Exterior of Aloft San Juan (Courtesy)

The new Aloft hotel features the brand’s W XYZ Bar, located next to the lobby offering cocktails and “light bites.” During the day, the bar serves as a space for “working and networking,” and at night becomes a live music venue hosting the brand’s Live At Aloft Hotel program for emerging artists to perform.

Guests can exercise at the 24/7 Re:charge fitness center or relax in the pool located on the third level of the hotel.

“San Juan is a vibrant destination, filled with exciting entertainment, rich history, and captivating art, all which ignite the self-expressing Aloft traveler to explore and create,” Christian Nieves, Aloft San Juan’s general manager, said in the release.

The property’s flexible event spaces were designed for large trade shows and company conferences, as were the open spaces and terraces overlooking the fountains of the Convention Center as an ideal environment for social events.

(Courtesy)

The hotel is one of the anchor properties of El Distrito and the first to open in the 50,000 square-foot entertainment district’s central plaza. The plaza will feature a “digital scenery system” composed of more than 14,000 square-feet of LED screens, including one of the largest horizontal screens in the United States, where content such as art, nightly fireworks, social media feeds and sports events are displayed.

Incorporating high-wire rigging, hologram effects and other cutting-edge features, the outdoor, roofed Plaza will be flanked by two outdoor bars and anchored by a center stage for public performances with daily programming.

“Aloft San Juan is one of the anchor properties of El Distrito and the first to open, thus highlighting the importance that El Distrito has for the Puerto Rican tourism industry. Its modern and avant-garde design, and its vibrant social environment, add variety to the local hotel offer, as it is designed to meet the new generation of travelers,” added Federico Stubbe Jr., president of PRISA Group and developer of Aloft San Juan and El Distrito. “Aloft will be the hotel for next generation travelers and locals looking for a fresh vibe, all integrated into the spirited environment that El Distrito will offer.”

Founded in 2008, there are now more than 160 Aloft hotels in over 25 countries and territories. They are part of Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 brands in 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its travel program.