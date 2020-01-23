More Puerto Rico Towns Affected by Quakes Eligible for Individual Assistance

SAN JUAN – Ten more municipalities that were affected by the recent earthquakes that began in December have been designated as eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance program.

At the request of the Government of Puerto Rico, FEMA extended Wednesday eligibility for Individual Assistance to Adjuntas, Cabo Rojo, Corozal, Jayuya, Lajas, Lares, Maricao, San Germán, San Sebastián and Villalba under the presidential disaster declaration of Jan. 16.

The new municipalities join the original six that were designated for Individual Assistance: Guánica, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Ponce, Utuado and Yauco. Residents of all 16 municipalities are now eligible to apply for help under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

The deadline to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance is March 16.

Disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses, FEMA explained in a release.

Homeowners and renters whose homes were damaged in the designated municipalities may apply for FEMA disaster grants that may help pay for:

Temporary housing, including rental assistance and lodging expenses, if the home is unlivable.

Replacing uninsured personal property.

Medical, dental, funeral transportation, child care, moving, storage and other serious earthquake-related needs not covered by insurance or other federal, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and charitable aid programs.

And for qualified homeowners in the designated municipalities:

Home repairs and disaster-related home damage not covered by insurance. This assistance is to make a damaged home safe, sanitary and functional.

Those affected have several ways to register with FEMA: