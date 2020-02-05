National Geographic Traveller includes Puerto Rico on its ‘Cool List’

SAN JUAN — The National Geographic Traveller (UK) on Wednesday revealed “The Cool List,” 20 destinations to see in 2020, among which Puerto Rico was selected. The publication highlights that the island is open for tourism.

The travel and lifestyle magazine explains that its Cool List reflects a “growing appetite for responsible and authentic travel,” and that the island is among the destinations that should be toured slowly and in support, as travel “can be a powerful force for good, offering an economic lifeline, and a voice, for beleaguered communities. It can change lives, including yours,” the list’s introduction reads.

“After a record-breaking 2019, being chosen by National Geographic Traveller is an honor, and demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the island’s diverse offerings for visitors. In Puerto Rico we have so much to offer, and tourists visiting today, will not only experience an amazing vacation, but will know their trip is making an impact on the lives of the people of Puerto Rico,” Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, said in a press release.

Dancing salsa in San Juan, Puerto Rico. PHOTOGRAPH BY LYMA RODRÍGUEZ (Screen capture of National Geographic)

National Geographic Traveller describes Puerto Rico as an “intriguing Caribbean island” that is “rebounding from recent natural disasters, thanks to hotel openings, improved routes” and a new entertainment district, El Distrito.

“Puerto Rico has become a surprising poster child for tourism comebacks,” the magazine wrote, adding In 2017, Hurricanes Maria and Irma blasted the island, leaving the US territory of 3.2 million people devastated. Then, in December and January, earthquakes rocked the island’s southwest. Despite this, Puerto Rico is very much open for business.”

Last week, the DMO announced record-breaking numbers in lodging revenue, airport arrivals and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) bookings for 2019.

“From Forbes to Condé Nast Traveler, Puerto Rico has been included as a top destination in 22 leading national travel and lifestyle outlets in 2019. This momentum continues into 2020 with Puerto Rico making the list of best places to visit this year in over 20 top tier publications including AFAR, Refinery29, and MSN among others,” the DMO wrote.