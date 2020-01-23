New Appointments at MCS, the MCS Foundation

SAN JUAN —Jim O’Drobinak, CEO of Medical Card System Inc. (MCS), announced that Ingrid Torres Reyes was appointed as the insurance company’s vice president of Marketing and Communications and Elba N. Rivera as executive director of the MCS Foundation.

Ingrid Torres Reyes, MCS Marketing and Communications VP (Courtesy)

“O’Drobinak believes that Ms. Torres’ appointment will further strengthen MCS’ position in the local healthcare industry. The executive is also confident that the appointment of Ms. Rivera to take the reins of the MCS Foundation will ensure the continuation of the outstanding community work done by the Foundation,” a news release reads.

Rivera succeeds Liana O’Drobinak, who has moved on to support entrepreneurial ventures in Puerto Rico as founding board member of Aurora Angel Network.

“I’m confident that Ingrid’s vast experience and talent will ensure our continued road to achieving our vision of being the undisputed leader in Puerto Rico’s healthcare industry. Meanwhile, Elba’s enthusiasm and knowledge have been invaluable resources for MCS over the past year. I’m sure she’s the right person to now take charge of the MCS Foundation and continue its mission of helping Puerto Rico’s elderly and impoverished,” O’Drobinak said.

Ms. Torres has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, directing successful brand development, growth and retention strategies at numerous health plans throughout Puerto Rico. She has a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras campus.

Elba N. Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation (Courtesy)

Before joining MCS, Rivera served as the Puerto Rico general manager of pharmaceutical company Abbott Nutrición Internacional. She led the implementation of various corporate social responsibility initiatives for more than 20 years in locations such as Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Central America, Turkey and Malaysia.

“We’re very excited about the appointments of Ingrid and Elba to our team. The MCS family wishes them both the greatest success in carrying out their new duties and assignments,” O’Drobinak said. “We want them to both follow in the footsteps of my wife, Liana, who did great things as the founding Executive Director of MCS Foundation since 2017, for which we are most appreciative.”

MCS Advantage Inc., through its MCS Classicare line, offers Medicare Advantage coverage. MCS Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of MCS, offers commercial health plans for groups and individuals, as well as group life insurance. MCS General Insurance Agency offers life insurance and disability products.