Participation in Event for Quake-Hindered Businesses Urged

SAN JUAN — Batucada music, Puerto Rican food, drinks and gifts are some of the things people will enjoy when participating in “Chinchorreando por el Sur” (roughly, “Bar-hopping in the South”), an event that will be held Saturday by businesses from the island’s southern and central regions to reactivate the economy of the towns that have been affected by incessant quakes since Dec. 28.

“Our people need us more than ever, but also our business people. Without sales or consumption, there is no operation, which would mean that we could not employ personnel who have been greatly affected by the shaking. Puerto Rico is a generous island that always goes the extra mile. Therefore, and knowing our culture and culinary tradition, we did this event so people accompany us and support small and midsize businesses in the area,” said Willer Vélez, owner of Willer Cash & Carry and organizer of“ Chinchorreando por el Sur.”

”I invite the artistic class, business owners from other towns, car clubs and all those who want to join us. We will have a good time but above all continue to help those who need it most,” Vélez said.

“The first ‘chinchorreo’ will be held this Saturday, February 8, starting at 1:30 p.m. The meeting point will be Willer Cash & Carry in Yauco and from there, the group departs for several pubs, Vélez added.

The second ‘chinchorreo’ will be on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the same time and the meeting point will be Kami Kassy sports bar in Peñuelas. This latter event also has the collaboration and organization of Centro Ahorros de Peñuelas, Almacén El Ahorro and other area businesses.

For more information, call 787-531-0925.