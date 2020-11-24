Political Melee at Capital’s Gate

Sen. Miguel Romero (Screen capture of https://www.facebook.com/miguelromero51)

MVC, NPP in tense legal battle for the crown jewel: San Juan

Once again, disorder and ineptitude are manifest in an ominous way in Puerto Rico’s institutions through the unprecedented deadlock in the general election process that, more than two weeks after being held, still keeps constituents in limbo about who the new government really is.

Between political wrangling, accusations about the alleged manipulation of the elections and even shoving between officials of the political parties in the State Elections Commission (CEE by its Spanish initials), the truly historic general elections of 2020 in Puerto Rico have passed.

The municipality of San Juan—the capital and jewel in the crown of the island map of municipalities—is no exception to this political melee where the big loser continues to be the electorate, who in the face of such actions reaffirms their distrust in Puerto Rico’s political systems.

This Thanksgiving week began with another change in the vote-counting process after the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico accepted the request by the New Progressive Party (NPP by its Spanish initials) before that forum to order that the general scrutiny process continue.

That was after a moment of tension arose last Wednesday between election officials of the NPP and members of the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC), when the former decided to continue making the final canvass despite the order of the Court of First Instance, which favored MVC’s request to have access to the lists of requests for absentee and early votes, as well as the final lists of votes through those modalities. This was to investigate serious allegations about the manipulation of the process covered by the electoral reform pushed by the government of the resigning governor, Ricardo Rosselló.

Caribbean Business spoke with the still candidate for mayor of San Juan for MVC, Rep. Manuel Natal about the serious allegations made by his party about the election process held this month.

Rep. Manuel Natal (Screen capture of https://twitter.com/manuelnatal)

“We have several things in San Juan. The first has to do with the votes that have not been counted from the day of the election, and in the municipality of San Juan there are still thousands of election day votes to count, when I beat Romero 38 percent to 34 percent; therefore, those votes that remain to be counted, if the trend continues as we know it will, they will favor me,” said Natal, although he did not explain what evidence he has that would show that imminent trend, although he emphasized that of the people who voted on Election Day, he surpassed NPP’s mayoral candidate, Sen. Miguel Romero, by about 4,300 votes.

Natal pointed out that there were several irregularities detected by MVC in the San Juan race, ranging from polling schools with no reported results and questionable votes added by hand to ballots that could not be read correctly by the system; however, he said he would show the evidence that proves those allegations once they are channeled through the relevant forums. Natal did not mention whether some of the claims submitted to the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, and redirected to the FBI, were made by MVC.

“On the other side is the issue of early voting,” added the representative. “To the extent that a series of irregularities are identified in the way in which this whole issue has been handled, we will be presenting arguments during the process to ensure that the votes that are counted are those that were legally cast. We already have enough authority there to point out irregularities with adequate evidence, but obviously we are going to share them in the pertinent forums to be able to make the claims.”

Natal also explained that it will be up to the CEE to comply with the legal mandate to deliver the early voting lists required by MVC, as previously stipulated by the court.

However, on Sunday, Héctor Joaquín Sánchez, NPP’s election commissioner, announced that the Supreme Court accepted the appeal filed by his party to annul that decision on the basis that the lawsuit initially filed by MVC does not expressly request that the general scrutiny be halted.

Trump-like

Caribbean Business tried to speak directly with Romero; however, his press office indicated that the pre-certified winner would not address the issue before the media; however, we were referred to his lawyer and adviser, Ángel Cintrón.

Cintron assured that Romero’s vote advantage makes him the winner of the elections and accused MVC of holding the process hostage, as President Donald Trump continues to do in the face of his defeat against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I can’t say if it is because of ignorance that they do not know the electoral process or if it is out of malice that they are trying to create this smokescreen, doing the same thing that Donald Trump is doing over there, so that after that does not happen, to say that the elections were stolen from them. It seems to me that that it is a lack of respect for the people of San Juan and the people of Puerto Rico and they reveal poor character and dishonest behavior on the part of MVC,” Cintrón told CB.

“The advanced votes were all processed with political balance. This means that the entire procedure that was done was handled and observed all the time by two, three, four or five parties simultaneously. No one handled early voting in the hands of a single party; it doesn’t work like that. There cannot be the fraud that they want the people to believe there was,” he added.

The lawyer explained that both he and his client are clear that there will be no changes in the results once all the votes are counted, although he could not specify when he foresees the general scrutiny work could be resumed.

“What remains is for them to review the [ballot registry forms] in the San Juan precinct and when they review the [forms], what they basically find are arithmetic errors of the ‘no votes,’ not of the votes cast, and that should not be a problem. With the comfortable advantage that Romero has of about 2,500 votes, I don’t think there will be any change in the victory,” he assured.

In a press conference after the interview, Romero announced the filing of a legal appeal to order the outgoing mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, to start the transition process that she has refused to begin until Romero is officially certified by the CEE as the elected mayor of San Juan.

—Caribbean Business reporter María Soledad Dávila Calero contributed.