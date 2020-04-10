Puerto Rico healthcare centers to receive $18.4M in CARES Act funding
Allocated for shoring up Covid-19 care in 23 medical centers serving low-income patients
SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) allocated $18.4 million for prevention, detection and treatment of the Covid-19 disease in 23 island healthcare centers serving low-income or uninsured patients.
The funding for the local medical providers is part of the $1.3 billion approved under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for 1,400 health care centers serving 13,000 locations throughout the United States, the resident commissioner said in a press release.
The DDHHS’s Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) — which finances health care centers serving the most vulnerable individuals and families, including the homeless, agricultural workers, residents of public housing projects, and veterans – will disburse the money to the Puerto Rico health care centers, González said, noting that HRSA funds centers providing accessible medical care to more than 28 million people a year, regardless of their ability to pay.
“We are now seeing the disbursement of funds and help that we got for Puerto Rico under the CARES Act — legislation that contains a historic amount of $2 trillion and which is vital to help our communities mitigate the effect of Covid-19,” she said in a statement. “This investment by HRSA that we are announcing is vital so that health care centers on the island, which are a key element in the public health response, have the necessary tools for immediate response.”
This is the second allotment of funds to Puerto Rico under the CARES Act for health centers. The first involved $1.4 million for 22 designated 330 primary medical centers, funded by a combination of federal and local funding and which serve mostly low-income, uninsured patients.
The 23 health care centers receiving the latest HRSA disbursement, including individual allotments, include: $1.42 million for Consejo de Salud de Puerto Rico Inc.; $1.31 million for NEOMED Center Inc.; $1.43 million for Salud Integral en la Montaña Inc.; $1.07 million for Corporación de Servicios de Salud y Medicina Avanzada; $996,275 for Migrant Health Center Western Region Inc.; $895,790 for Centro De Salud De Lares Inc.; $866,645 for HPM Foundation, Inc; and $838,445 for Corporación De Servicios Medico Primario y Prevención de Hatillo.
The other health centers and disbursements include: $627,380 for Corporación De Salud Asegurada Por Nuestra Organización Solidaria, Inc. (S.A.N.O.S.); $719,525 for Centro De Servicios Primarios De Salud Inc.; $544,385 for Community Health Foundation of Puerto Rico Inc.; $743,285 for Costa Salud Community Health Centers Inc.; $721,445 for Morovis Community Health Center Inc.; $861,200 for Centro De Servicios Primarios de Salud de Patillas Inc.; $771,020 for Camuy Health Services Inc; $503,000 for Puerto Rico Community Network for Clinical Services, Research and Health Advancement (Prconcra) Inc.; $749,615 for Centro De Salud Familiar Dr. Julio Palmieri Ferri, Inc.; $745,625 for Servicios De Salud Primarios De Barceloneta, Inc.; $676,940 for Hospital General De Castaner, Inc.; $688,070 for Prymed Medical Care, Inc.; $739,670 for Concilio De Salud Integral De Loiza, Inc.; and $524,000 for the municipality of San Juan’s health care system.
González also stressed other benefits provided by the CARES Act stimulus package for health care providers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak crisis.
These include the expansion of Medicare’s accelerated and advance payment program to help providers and suppliers with their cash flow by allowing them to request up to six months of advanced lump sums or periodic payments; a moratorium of up to four months for qualified hospitals in the payment of loans, allowing them 12 months to complete the reimbursement without interest charges.
The CARES Act also provides a temporary exemption of Medicare from the mandatory sequester order contained in the Budget Control Act of 2011, immediately increasing Medicare payments by 2 percent. Medical providers may request advances of 100 percent in payments under Medicare Part A and Part B received during a three-month period, with at least 210 days for repayment.
The law provides immunity from state and federal civil lawsuits to medical professionals who provide their services as volunteers, as long as they do not incur in criminal misconduct or gross negligence. Moreover, the law provides $100 billion for the Public Health & Social Services Fund to reimburse providers of medical services for loss of income due to the Covid-19 emergency.
Moreover, $150 billion in federal funds were allocated for the acquisition of protection gear for health workers, an increase in the labor force and training, construction of structures to house patients, emergency operation centers, as well as additional Medicare payment increases for hospitals and providers to guarantee they receive enough funding during the virus crisis.
Additional aid for post-hurricane disaster recovery coordinators
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Thursday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.1 million grant to the University of Puerto Rico to hire three disaster recovery coordinators to execute disaster recovery efforts throughout the entire island. The project, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $266,400 in local investment.
“The Trump Administration is fulfilling its promise to help Puerto Rico recover after the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a press release. “The disaster recovery coordinators hired at the University of Puerto Rico will serve as liaisons between local, state, and federal partners to further advance recovery efforts and rebuild the local economy back stronger than ever before.”
In 2018, EDA made $587 million available to eligible grantees in communities impacted by natural disasters in 2017, said Dana Gartzke, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.
“We are pleased to support collaborative economic recovery efforts to help Puerto Rico further recover following Hurricanes Irma and Maria and to do so in Opportunity Zones across the island,” she said in a statement.
In a statement, Gov. Wanda Vázquez thanked President Trump and Secretary Ross for “this important EDA grant awarded to the University of Puerto Rico,” adding that the funding is important as the island continues to recover from Hurricanes Irma and María, the January earthquakes, and the current Covid-19 pandemic.
“We welcome this partnership and look forward to continue collaborating with the U.S. Department of Commerce through this process,” she said.
This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123) (PDF), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires, and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.
The funding announced Thursday goes to a designated Opportunity Zone, created by President Donald J. Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones are spurring economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide.