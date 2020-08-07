Puerto Rico Public Health Trust launches Covid-19 awareness show on Facebook
SAN JUAN – The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT), a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), launched “Salud Pública al Mediodía,” live segments whose host will be the executive director of the PRPHT, Dr. José F. Rodríguez Orengo. The show will air via Facebook Live two to three times a week at noon; and will provide COVID-19 updates and touch upon public health topics starting Monday, Aug. 10.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the PRPHT has played a leading role in the research, management and development of scientific data in the prevention of COVID-19. Specifically, in important tasks such as the development of the Reference Laboratory Consortium to facilitate the carrying out of molecular tests on the Island, the promotion of new technologies to optimize the amount of tests with the pooling methodology, the collaboration with Ponce Health University for the Syndromic public health monitoring system, and recently the development of the Tracking System in Municipalities.
It has also worked with the Department of Health to propose evidence-based measures—positivity index, monitoring of the municipal pandemic, percentage of tests carried out—for decision-making in the management of the novel virus in Puerto Rico.
Rodríguez Orengo is an expert on health issues and is noted for his background in scientific research and his work as a professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus.
“Salud Pública al Mediodía” will broadcast from the PRPHT Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PRPublicHealthTrust/?ref=bookmarks ; and it will be repeated on the PRSTRT YouTube channel: Fideicomiso TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX3G9j6P7ICTWBHvBzu4DTQ and the PRPHT channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJv_ym2_KAiZAhrYvlCrq7A .
The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust is a non-profit organization created to promote participation and job creation on the island in the global knowledge economy by promoting investment and financing of research and development in science and technology.
It is also responsible for Puerto Rico’s public policy for science, technology, research and development, and public health. For more information: www.prsciencetrust.org
For more information, visit www.paralasaludpublica.org.
_________________