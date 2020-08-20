Puerto Rico Senate partially closed due to coronavirus cases

Screen capture of https://www.senado.pr.gov)

Lawmakers require medical certification to return to chamber

SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz has reportedly ordered an administrative closure of the upper legislative chamber until Sept. 7 after unnamed people tested positive for Covid-19.

The information was leaked through social media, CyberNews reports, given the Senate has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

“No employee, officer or contractor can return to work in the Senate without a medical certification,” the wire service wrote.

The development comes after House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez, who reportedly asked Nelson to resign, announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the disease, as did Rep. José “Pichy” Torres.

Other lawmakers may have also been infected during campaign activities ahead of and throughout the primaries, which were held over the past two weeks. Edwin Mundo, the electoral coordinator NPP gubernatorial candidate Pedro Pierluisi, also tested positive for Covid-19.

The lower chamber has yet to announce whether any of its operations will cease.