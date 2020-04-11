Resident Commissioner Calls Court Ruling ‘Recognition of Equality’ for Puerto Rico

Boston Court Upholds Judge Gelpí Decision Stating Island Residents Entitled to SSI Program Benefits

SAN JUAN – Calling it a “recognition of the equality of American citizens living in Puerto Rico,” island Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón applauded a ruling handed down Friday by the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, which said that the federal government cannot exclude Puerto Rico residents from receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits.

The resident commissioner, who intervened in the case as a friend of the court, said that the ruling validates bipartisan legislation she filed in Congress (House Resolution 947) that would extend the SSI program to Puerto Rico.

“The opinion of the First Circuit court [on Friday] confirms the decision annulling the provision of the law that allows Americans residing on the island to not qualify for SSI, upholding the decision by [San Juan District Judge Gustavo] Gelpí in our struggle for equality for Puerto Rico, given that there is no rational reason to exclude us,” González said in a press release, contending that the island’s territorial status has made residents’ American citizenship vulnerable to be degraded to second-class citizenship.

“We have struggled for this from Congress and as a friend of the court, in support of the residents of Puerto Rico who could not participate in the program merely because of place of residence. We have once more validated access to the program and what this represents for senior citizens on the island,” she added.

U.S. Circuit Judges Juan R. Torruella, Jeffrey R. Howard and O. Rogeriee Thompson upheld Friday a summary ruling in February by Gelpí in favor of José Luis Vaello-Madero, who was sued by the federal government as it sought to collect $28,081 in SSI payments he received after moving from New York to Puerto Rico.

The federal government maintains that island residents are not entitled to SSI payments because they do not pay the federal income taxes that fund the program. SSI benefits are available to low-income disabled adults and children. Although the Social Security Administration manages these benefits, funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s general funds and not Social Security payroll taxes.

Gelpí said in his ruling that the government’s policy creates a group of second-class citizens and violates the equal protection component of the Fifth Amendment.

The Boston U.S. Circuit Court panel concurred with Gelpí, stating that denying SSI payments to Puerto Rico residents is “not rationally related to a legitimate government interest.” The panel said “the appellant fails to point to any instance where the government has justified the exclusion of a class of people from welfare payments (which are untied to income tax receipts) because they do not pay federal income tax.”

The court panel also rejected the federal government’s argument that Puerto Ricans not paying income taxes is grounds to deny them federal benefits, saying that local residents contribute to the U.S. Treasury outside of income taxes, including Social Security, Medicare and unemployment compensation taxes.

“The residents of Puerto Rico not only make substantial contributions to the federal treasury, but in fact have consistently made them in higher amounts than taxpayers in at least six states, as well as the territory of the Northern Mariana Islands,” the court ruling states.

Moreover, the court panel dismissed the federal government’s contention that the estimated $1.8 billion annual cost of including Puerto Rico residents in the SSI program is a rational base for their exclusion.

“What the appellant plainly fails to grapple with is that cost alone does not support differentiating individuals,” the panel said. “If it did, how would Congress be able to decide upon whom to bestow benefits? Presumably along the lines of its legislative priorities which, at minimum, must be supported by some conceivable rational explanation. The circularity of this logic defeats itself.”

Vaello-Madero moved to Puerto Rico in July 2013 after his wife, who moved there to be closer to her extended family that could help her with her health issues. Vaello-Madero continued to receive his disability benefit payments in his New York bank account until August 2016 and contends he was unaware that his move would affect his entitlement to the benefits. In August 2017, the U.S. government sued him to collect $28,081 it said he had been overpaid.

Friday’s court decision could open the way for more than 300,000 island residents to receive SSI benefits, González said, noting that it is “an achievement that will bring tranquility, hope and social justice to the people.”

The resident commissioner said that SSI is the only federal income-support program geared toward families with disables minors. The program that applies to Puerto Rico – the commonwealth Aid to the Aged, Blindo or Disabled (AABD) – does not provide aid to disabled minors who are not blind, she said.

SSI assists people 65 years old or younger under the poverty line who have disabilities, including children with disabilities and special conditions such as cancer, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, multiple sclerosis, among other conditions, that can negatively impact a family’s income, González said.

“Unlike traditional Social Security, SSI does not require a beneficiary to make payments to the program to be eligible for program benefits,” she said.

In the states, SSI aid maintains 66 percent of all beneficiaries and 59 percent of families with disabled minors above the poverty level, the resident commissioner said. About 14 percent of SSI beneficiaries are minors with disabilities that include Down Syndrome, autism, cancer and cerebral palsy.

“SSI is a program of last resort given that beneficiaries must apply for all other benefits for which they may be eligible before they can receive assistance under that program,” she pointed out.

To qualify for SSI, an individual’s and couple’s monthly income cannot exceed $750 and $1,125, respectively, González said, adding that the average SSI beneficiary receives $533 a month ($662 a month for minors with disabilities). The AABD program on the island just provides an average payment of $77 a month, she said.