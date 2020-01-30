Wells Fargo Foundation Donates $100,000 to Earthquake Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The charitable arm of one of the largest U.S. banks, the Wells Fargo Foundation, announced Thursday a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross for ongoing relief efforts across Puerto Rico in the aftermath of a series of earthquakes.

The American Red Cross is providing shelter, food, health and mental health services and other urgent basic needs to communities as they work to recover from the earthquakes and many aftershocks.

“Our hearts go out to Puerto Rico and the people touched by the devastation of the earthquakes,” said Brandee McHale, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We know it’s an incredibly trying and emotional time for the whole island. As a company, we have many customers and employees that stand with us as we donate towards immediate care and support in local communities.”

In addition, the foundation is investing in rebuilding the community of small business owners in Puerto Rico through the Wells Fargo Diverse Community Capital program, which partners with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to empower entrepreneurs to grow and create local jobs.

Wells Fargo donated $450,000 to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

For more information about the American Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/.